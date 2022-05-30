Thailand reopens nightclubs in green and blue provinces until midnight starting June 1

Nightclubs, bars and other nightlife venues in green and blue-coded provinces will be permitted to reopen starting June 1.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), nightclubs, bars, karaokes and massage parlors in green “disease surveillance” and blue “tourism pilot” areas will be allowed to operate until 12 AM. This may also be dependent on authorization from local governments.







CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said venues must comply with health and safety requirements, including providing booster vaccinations for all employees and regular antigen tests every seven days. This also applies to musicians and performers.

Venues are asked to ensure that customers do not drink from the same glasses and that they have already received their third COVID vaccine dose. A vaccination certificate must also be presented before entering these venues.





Green Zone (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.

Blue zone (17 provinces): Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Phuket, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Songkhla. (NNT)

































