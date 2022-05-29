Pattaya canals dredged to prevent flooding during monsoons

The rainy seasons is upon us and municipalities in and around Pattaya are getting their dredgers out of their sheds and assigning them to the hundreds of water canals that crisscross the landscape.

On May 26, Winai Inpitak, Nongprue Mayor and his team went to inspect the dredging work in progress at the Ta Ya shrine (Grandpa-Grandma shrine) in Soi Nernplubwan, east Pattaya.



Winai said that the dredging work is being speeded up because the rainy season has arrived and there will be a risk of rain water not draining fast enough that will cause flooding.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation department also sent a team to help clean up the mud and dirt along the road to avoid any vehicle or pedestrian accidents.

Winai said he planned to beautify the landscape along the canals and roads under his jurisdiction.






































