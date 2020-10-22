Environment minister oversees demolition of encroaching Chiang Mai resorts

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa was in Chiang Mai Oct. 19 to see for himself the continuing problem of encroachment on the Mae Rim National Reserved Forest in Mon Jam.







Authorities have begun demolishing the Rai Nai Resort that was prosecuted for building accommodations and Chinese-style pavilion on state land.









The owners refused to comply with a court order to dismantle their resort, so the government moved in with bulldozers of its own.

The Doi Mon Jam forest is a watershed area where 30 resorts have been found encroaching on the national park. Seven of those so far have progressed to the demolition stage.











