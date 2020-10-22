Pattana Sports Resort launches Amazing Kids Triathlon Series 2020

Round 2 held 17 October 2020

Pattana Sports Resort has launched the Amazing Kids Triathlon 2020 to increase youth involvement in triathlon (ages 6-17). In order to lower the participation threshold as much as possible, we have designed the Triathlon & Duathlon Races with a new normal running system in accordance with social distancing measures.







Pattana strives to ensure runners’ health and safety within the running route by setting up the release time and tracking for each runner from the start until the finish line. Apart from the safe and well-crafted system, we have invented the run-route for every running style in preparing for future social distancing events.









The event took place at Pattana Sports Resort, Khao Khan Song, Sriracha, Chonburi, on Saturday 17 October 2020. The Final round (Series 3) will be held on 12 December 2020.

For more information and to apply, please visit https://www.c55events.com/ or Facebook: PattanaSportsResort











