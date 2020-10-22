Chiang Mai students continue pro-democracy protests

Pro-democracy protests continued in Chiang Mai with university students rallying again at the Three Kings Monument.







In parallel with protests being held across the country, the Chiang Mai Student Alliance for Democracy was undaunted by rain to again demand changes to Thailand’s government, constitution and monarchy.









They also called for the release of core leaders Anon Namapa and Prasit Krutharoj who are being held at Chiang Mai Central Prison without bail for organizing a Sept. 19 protest.

As before, the demonstration ended peacefully with no intervention from police.











