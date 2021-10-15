Entry requirement for travelers from Thailand to the UK

Travelers from Thailand can now enter the United Kingdom following the removal of Thailand from the UK’s red travel list. Travelers who are fully vaccinated with UK-approved vaccines are no longer required to serve quarantine.







Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has elaborated on the new entry requirements for travelers from Thailand to the UK, following the removal of Thailand from the UK Red Travel list effective 11 October.



Mr Tanee Sangrat, Director of the Department of Information and MFA Spokesman, said all travelers must have their required documents including their visa ready prior to departure, along with other health documents such as a vaccine passport, vaccination certification issued by government agencies, or a negative COVID-19 test result.







Travelers must fill in their personal information, travel history, and address in the UK within 48 hours before departure. They must pre-pay for their COVID-19 tests which shall be performed after arrival.







Travelers fully vaccinated with UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines are not required to serve a 10-day quarantine, but will still be subject to a COVID-19 test after arrival.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers are permitted to travel, but must take a COVID-19 test using the RT-PCR method 72 hours prior to travel.

The UK currently recognizes only 4 COVID-19 vaccines, namely Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Oxford-AstraZeneca; including the AstraZeneca jabs produced by Siam Bioscience in Thailand.

The UK also recognizes the use of different approved vaccine brands between two doses as full vaccination, such as the AstraZeneca and Moderna regimen.

Other vaccines approved by the Thai government, namely Sinovac and Sinopharm, including any mix-and-match vaccine regimen that involves these vaccines, are currently not recognized as full vaccination by the UK.





Travelers who are not fully vaccinated by UK-approved vaccines will need to serve their 10-day quarantine, either at their housing or pre-booked hotel. They are also required to take COVID-19 tests on the second and eighth days after arrival. (NNT)



























