Thailand eases COVID-19 screening for domestic travel to Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao

Surat Thani province in south of Thailand has eased entry screening for domestic arrivals from the dark-red and red zone provinces to Koh Samui, effective from 15 October, 2021.

Travellers from the two zones are required to show either proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.







Vaccinated travellers must have proof that they have been vaccinated at least 7 days before arrival with 2 doses of the Sinovac, Sinopharm, or Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, or 21 days before arrival with 1 dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



Travellers who have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 90 days must have proof issued by a relevant medical facility.

Arrivals can also choose to show a negative COVID-19 test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days from the test date.







Children aged not older than 6 years or children aged 7-12 years travelling with parents or guardians, are exempt from the above requirement.

All domestic arrivals are required to follow the COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by Surat Thani province.

International tourists under the Samui Plus Sandbox programme

Fully vaccinated international visitors under the Samui Plus Sandbox programme can still enter and exit Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao per the existing rules and regulations.



























