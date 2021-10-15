Thailand imposes newly adjusted night curfew for at least 15 more days

- From February 28 to October 14, 2021, Thailand administered over 63.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of this number, 1,034,549 doses were administered yesterday
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+11,276)
- In line with the plan to live with the new normal, the CCSA has several measures as follows:
- There are now 23 provinces in the Dark Red Zone or the maximum controlled and strict zones; 30 provinces in the maximum controlled zone; and 24 provinces in the controlled zones.
– For maximum controlled and strict zones: The curfew hours will be from 11.00 p.m. to 3 a.m. for a period of at least 15 days. Businesses will close at 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. Meetings, traditional festivals, and cultural activities in exhibition halls, conference centres and similar types of establishments can now be held. Care facilities for elderly people can allow day-time visits.
– For other zones: Video arcades and arcade game machines for single and dual players in shopping centres and community malls can be operated.
- The Department of Disease Control said there has yet to be any official report of adverse side-effects following COVID-19 vaccination in youth with the Pfizer vaccine, while urging young people not to believe fake news circulating online. (NNT)