Thailand imposes newly adjusted night curfew for at least 15 more days

From February 28 to October 14, 2021, Thailand administered over 63.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of this number, 1,034,549 doses were administered yesterday

COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+11,276)

In line with the plan to live with the new normal, the CCSA has several measures as follows:

There are now 23 provinces in the Dark Red Zone or the maximum controlled and strict zones; 30 provinces in the maximum controlled zone; and 24 provinces in the controlled zones.







– For maximum controlled and strict zones: The curfew hours will be from 11.00 p.m. to 3 a.m. for a period of at least 15 days. Businesses will close at 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. Meetings, traditional festivals, and cultural activities in exhibition halls, conference centres and similar types of establishments can now be held. Care facilities for elderly people can allow day-time visits.



– For other zones: Video arcades and arcade game machines for single and dual players in shopping centres and community malls can be operated.

The Department of Disease Control said there has yet to be any official report of adverse side-effects following COVID-19 vaccination in youth with the Pfizer vaccine, while urging young people not to believe fake news circulating online. (NNT)




























