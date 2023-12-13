‘Thailand Mega Fair 2023’ at the Arena Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Dec 13-16

Discover Thai – Your one-stop destination for PREMIUM products and services. Organized by Index Creative Village PLC and co-organized with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, this fair is your gateway to the heart of the Middle East’s robust market.

Date: December 13-16, 2023 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Venue: The Arena Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Time: 16:00 – 23:00 hrs







What to Expect:

– Innovative Thai Products & Services across sectors like Food & Beverage, Energy, Tourism, Health & Wellness, Agriculture, and Luxury Building & Decoration.

– Perfect for B2B and B2C audiences, including importers, distributors, wholesalers, entrepreneurs, and more!







– A unique opportunity to showcase your business to the influential Saudi Arabia and Middle East markets.

Don’t miss out! Be part of the 8,000 attendees expected at this grand event. ATTEND THAILAND MEGA FAIR 2023 and elevate your business reach! (NNT)



























