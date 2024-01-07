Enjoy events and festivals in January across Thailand

January marks the beginning of a New Year, and a time when the temperature is comfortably low and the various species of flowers are in full bloom. This is the perfect month for flower festivals, music events, annual fairs, and sports tournaments.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has listed events and festivals that are taking place around the country in this month. Here are some highlights:

– Colors of Doi Tung, from now to 28 January 2024, at Doi Tung Development Project in Chiang Rai;







– Borsang Umbrella and Sankamphaeng Craft Festival, from 19 to 21 January, at Borsang village in Chiang Mai;

– Udon Thani’s Red Lotus, from now to February, at Kumphawapi District, Ku Kaeo District, and Prachaksinlapakhom District in Udon Thani;

– Saraburi Jazz Festival, from 20 to 21 January, at Manasikarn Hall in Saraburi;







– Thailand Road & MTB National Championships 2024 (Round 1), from 19 to 21 January, at Vajiralongkorn Dam in Kanchanaburi;

– The 27th Bay Regatta, from 31 January to 4 February, in Phuket, Phang-nga, and Krabi.

More details can be found on the TAT website: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/thailand-festivals-and-events-calendar-for-january-2024-449236 (TAT)





























