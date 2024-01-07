DEPA announces establishment of ‘angel fund’ to support new digital startups in eight sectors

The government, through the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), has announced the establishment of an ‘angel fund’ to support new digital startups in eight crucial sectors, including state services, healthcare, tourism, agriculture, education, services, finance, and smart cities.

The ‘D-startup’ project, as it is called, is set to offer financial aid of up to 1 million baht for each of the 15 early-stage startup projects. The initiative is aimed at encouraging the international growth of these businesses.







Individuals or companies registered for no more than three years are eligible to apply for this program. Applications are open until June 30, with the submission process facilitated online via the DEPA website or through direct email.

DEPA has previously supported approximately 160 Thai startups, cumulatively generating over 15 billion baht in revenue. The new ‘D-startup’ project is expected to build on this success, helping more digital startups to develop market-ready products and services.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been vocal about the significance of nurturing the startup culture and the digital industry in Thailand. Recognizing the creative potential and innovative capabilities of Thai startups, the Premier sees this as a strategic move to boost Thailand’s position in the global digital economy. (NNT)





























