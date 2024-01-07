Performance report under Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women approved

Following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin disclosed that the cabinet has made approval to the report on implementations according to Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

According to the Prime Minister, implementations under CEDAW is aimed to demonstrate Thailand’s advancement on promotion of rights, freedom, and equality through empowering women, protecting children and youths, and promoting equity of education.

With regard to tourism and economic stimulus schemes, a number of tax restructuring has also been planned, including reduction of local alcohol tax to 0%. (PRD)





























