Strong turnout, big scores, and a lively birthday scramble at My Bar golf

PATTAYA, Thailand – After meeting for our morning coffee on Tuesday, 18 November at the new My Bar location, the group headed out to Greenwood Golf Course to play the A & B loop. Overcast skies and pleasantly cool temperatures made for ideal golf weather, and the course was in excellent condition.

With 12 players in the field and perfect playing conditions, expectations were high—and the scores reflected it. More than half the field posted results in the 30s, making it a tight contest at the top.







Neale Savery delivered the standout performance of the day, posting 41 points to claim first place. Close behind was Allan Cassin with 39 points.

Results: 1st Neale Savery (28) – 41 pts. 2nd Allan Cassin (13) – 39 pts. Near Pins were claimed by Allan Cassin, Robert Charbonneau, and Sam Gettinby. At the other end of the leaderboard, John Pegrum had a difficult day and collected the spoon.

On Thursday, 20 November, the group headed to Pattavia for a 2-man scramble, our first scramble event and a special occasion celebrating Mark Bromwich’s birthday. An excellent turnout of 18 players made the competition lively and enjoyable.

The weather was superb, with a cool breeze, and the course played well overall, though Pattavia’s famously tricky greens kept many players on their toes. Pre-round discussions about handicaps and team formations added to the excitement, and once on the course, it wasn’t always clear who was ahead.

Back at My Bar, Mark worked through the calculations to reveal the winners. The team of Nigel Irvine and Gary Lees claimed top honors with a net score of 63.55. Not far behind were runners-up Lee Perriam and birthday-boy Mark Bromwich with 63.85.





After the presentations, the group enjoyed a birthday celebration for Mark. Don prepared a delicious buffet, and the evening wrapped up with birthday cake and good cheer all around.

Results: 1st Gary Lees / Nigel Irvine – Gross 77, Net 63.55. 2nd Lee Perriam/Mark Bromwich – Gross 78, Net 63.85. Near Pins went to Allan Cassin, Neil Harvey, and Sam Jeffery (twice). At the opposite end, Robert Charbonneau and Seamus O’Connor struggled with the scramble formula and took home the spoon.



































