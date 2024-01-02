Thailand festivals and events calendar for January 2024

January marks the beginning of a New Year, and the time when the temperature is comfortably lower and various species of flower are in full bloom. As well as numerous flowers festivals, there are many fun and exciting events to enjoy up and down the country.

Chiang Rai Flower Festival

Now – 15 January 2024

Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai







Colors of Doi Tung

Now until – 28 January 2024 (Every Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holiday)

Doi Tung Development Project, Chiang Rai

More information at https://www.doitung.com/en/

Music in The Park

Every Saturday from now – 17 February 2024

Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai

Light Up the Night @Sukhothai Historical Park

Now until – 31 January 2024 (Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 18.00 – 21.00 Hrs.)

Sukhothai Historical Park, Sukhothai

More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/tatsukhothaikamphaengphet







Nakhon Sawan’s Red Lotus

Now until – February 2024

Ban Rang Bua, Tha Tako District, Nakhon Sawan

More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/TATNakhonsawan.Phichit and

https://www.facebook.com/TATNakhonsawan.Phichit/posts/388487443704604

Udon Thani’s Red Lotus

January – February 2024

Kumphawapi District, Ku Kaeo District, and Prachaksinlapakhom District, Udon Thani

More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/tatudon

Thailand International Boat Show 2024

11-14 January 2024

Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket

More information at https://www.royalphuketmarina.com







Hut Len: Live Local

13-14 January 2024 at 10.00 – 17.00 Hrs.

Yim’s Home Garden, Phra That Pha Daeng Road, Mae Sot District, Tak

More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/taktravel

Chiang Rai Local and International Food Festival

16 – 24 January 2024

Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai

Colourful Bangkok Expo 2024

18-21 January 2024 (Event starts from 16.00 Hrs.)

Lan Khon Mueang, Bangkok

More information at https://www.bangkokartcity.org/th/colorfulbangkok







Don Chedi Memorial Day

18 January – 1 February 2024

Don Chedi Monument in Don Chedi district, Suphan Buri

More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/SuphanburiTAT

Chiang Rai Fancy Parade

19 January 2024

Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai

More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai



Borsang Umbrella and Sankamphaeng Craft Festival

19-21 January 2024

Borsang village, Sankamphaeng, Chiang Mai

More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/tatchiangmai and https://www.facebook.com/prtpcity02/?_rdc=2&_rdr







Thailand Road & MTB National Championships 2024 (Round 1)

19-21 January 2024, Vajiralongkorn Dam, Kanchanaburi

More information at https://www.thaicycling.or.th/e/59

Registration opens until 12 January 2024

Saraburi Jazz Festival

20-21 January 2024

Manasikarn Hall, Saraburi

More information at https://www.eventpop.me/e/16467/saraburijazzfestival

The 27th Bay Regatta

31 January – 4 February 2024

Phuket, Phang-nga, Krabi

More information at www.bayregatta.com (TAT)





























