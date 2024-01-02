Thailand festivals and events calendar for January 2024

January marks the beginning of a New Year, and the time when the temperature is comfortably lower and various species of flower are in full bloom. As well as numerous flowers festivals, there are many fun and exciting events to enjoy up and down the country.
Chiang Rai Flower Festival
Now – 15 January 2024
Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai
Colors of Doi Tung
Now until – 28 January 2024 (Every Saturday, Sunday, and Public Holiday)
Doi Tung Development Project, Chiang Rai
More information at https://www.doitung.com/en/
Music in The Park
Every Saturday from now – 17 February 2024
Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai
Light Up the Night @Sukhothai Historical Park
Now until – 31 January 2024 (Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 18.00 – 21.00 Hrs.)
Sukhothai Historical Park, Sukhothai
More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/tatsukhothaikamphaengphet
Nakhon Sawan’s Red Lotus
Now until – February 2024
Ban Rang Bua, Tha Tako District, Nakhon Sawan
More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/TATNakhonsawan.Phichit and
https://www.facebook.com/TATNakhonsawan.Phichit/posts/388487443704604
Udon Thani’s Red Lotus
January – February 2024
Kumphawapi District, Ku Kaeo District, and Prachaksinlapakhom District, Udon Thani
More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/tatudon
Thailand International Boat Show 2024
11-14 January 2024
Royal Phuket Marina, Phuket
More information at https://www.royalphuketmarina.com
Hut Len: Live Local
13-14 January 2024 at 10.00 – 17.00 Hrs.
Yim’s Home Garden, Phra That Pha Daeng Road, Mae Sot District, Tak
More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/taktravel
Chiang Rai Local and International Food Festival
16 – 24 January 2024
Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai
Colourful Bangkok Expo 2024
18-21 January 2024 (Event starts from 16.00 Hrs.)
Lan Khon Mueang, Bangkok
More information at https://www.bangkokartcity.org/th/colorfulbangkok
Don Chedi Memorial Day
18 January – 1 February 2024
Don Chedi Monument in Don Chedi district, Suphan Buri
More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/SuphanburiTAT
Chiang Rai Fancy Parade
19 January 2024
Tung and Khom Park, Chiang Rai
More information on Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/tatchiangrai
Borsang Umbrella and Sankamphaeng Craft Festival
19-21 January 2024
Borsang village, Sankamphaeng, Chiang Mai
More information on Facebook Page: https://web.facebook.com/tatchiangmai and https://www.facebook.com/prtpcity02/?_rdc=2&_rdr
Thailand Road & MTB National Championships 2024 (Round 1)
19-21 January 2024, Vajiralongkorn Dam, Kanchanaburi
More information at https://www.thaicycling.or.th/e/59
Registration opens until 12 January 2024
Saraburi Jazz Festival
20-21 January 2024
Manasikarn Hall, Saraburi
More information at https://www.eventpop.me/e/16467/saraburijazzfestival
The 27th Bay Regatta
31 January – 4 February 2024
Phuket, Phang-nga, Krabi
More information at www.bayregatta.com (TAT)