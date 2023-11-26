Enhanced school security measures following knife attack in Chaiyaphum

The Ministry of Education instructed schools to heighten security measures following a recent knife attack in Chaiyaphum province.

The instruction came after a recent incident where an individual armed with a knife attacked teachers and students at Ban Nam Pu Hin Lad School. This attack resulted in injuries and a loss of morale among the school community.







Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, addressed the attack. He stated that the Ministry has already instructed schools to prioritize and emphasize safety measures for students and teachers. Despite continuous news of such incidents, there are limitations in implementing these measures, especially in schools located in remote provinces, community-based schools, and smaller institutions that lack adequate security personnel.







Siripong further mentioned that historically, schools and communities have had a close relationship. He called for increased dialogue and cooperation to ensure school safety. He highlighted that usually, individuals with mental disturbances in communities are well-known, and thus, cooperation is essential. The district will report and issue further instructions, and school administrators must increase their interaction with the community.







Additionally, Siripong added that safety measures are already in place. However, schools sometimes become complacent if no incidents occur. He emphasized the importance of not being negligent and following instructions strictly, acknowledging that unexpected incidents are sometimes unavoidable, but the best approach is to remain vigilant. (NNT)



























