Diplomatic engagement on Thai hostage situation in Israel

The Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives welcomed a high-ranking Iranian foreign ministry official to discuss the ongoing hostage situation in Israel. Talks focused on the status of Thai nationals involved and efforts to secure their safety amidst negotiations.

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, extended a warm welcome to Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs. The meeting, a part of Kani’s visit to Thailand, revolved around the tense hostage situation in Israel.







The Speaker reported receiving updates on the Palestinian scenario, where negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage exchange are underway.

Wan Noor — as he is commonly known — emphasized the safety of Thai nationals held hostage, confirming their well-being and stating Hamas’s readiness to release them during a secure ceasefire period.







While specifics of releasing children first were not reiterated, the primary focus remained on the safety of Thai citizens. Iran reaffirmed its commitment to assist, offering reassurance of their unwavering support and duty towards ensuring the well-being of the Thai hostages.

The situation remains tense, with the next 1-2 days being crucial for further developments. (NNT)



























