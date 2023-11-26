MFA announces release of 10 Thai nationals held hostage in Gaza Strip by Hamas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the release of 10 Thai nationals who were previously held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian group Hamas. This update corrects the earlier report, which mentioned the release of 12 hostages.

The released individuals, namely Natthawaree Moonkan, Santi Boonphrom, Boonthom Phankhong, Mongkhol Phajuabboon, Withoon Phumee, Wichai Kalapat, Bancha Kongmanee, Buddee Saengboon, Uthai Thunsri, and Uthai Sangnuan, are currently being monitored at Shamir Medical Center Hospital (Assaf Harofeh) in Israel, as confirmed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv.







The embassy has notified the families of the freed hostages in Thailand and is supervising their mandatory 48-hour medical stay at the hospital, where a team of Thai-speaking psychologists and social workers are providing support.

With the current release, there are still an estimated 20 Thai nationals being held in Gaza. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working to secure the release of the remaining hostages and has expressed appreciation for the support from the governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross in the negotiation process. (NNT)



























