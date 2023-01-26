Bangkok Design Week 2023 presents inspiring ‘urban‘NICE’zation’ ideas

The ‘Bangkok Design Week 2023’ is scheduled to take place from 4-12 February across nine prominent districts of the Thai capital under the theme “urban‘NICE’zation”.

Organized by Thailand’s Creative Economy Agency (CEA) together with 60 public and private sector partners, this year’s event is the sixth edition of what has long been a fixture on the Bangkok event calendar and which helps to highlight Bangkok’s role – since 2019 – as a City of Design in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN).







The ‘Bangkok Design Week 2023’ have defined the year’s theme “urban‘NICE’zation” into six aspects: Nice for Environment, Nice for Mobility, Nice for Culture Preservation, Nice for Business & Economy, Nice for Community Living, and Nice for Diversity.

Reflecting the theme, there are over 530 online and offline activities spread throughout the nine districts of Charoenkrung – Talad Noi, Yaowarat, Samyan – Siam, Ari – Pradipat, Phra Nakhon / Pak Khlong Talat / Nang Loeng, Wongwian Yai – Talat Phlu / Khlong San, Bang Pho, Phrom Phong, and Kaset.







Activities are organized in four main categories.

Showcases and Exhibitions of tangible concepts and prototypes developed by creators of various fields to create new ways of living.

Talks and Workshops in online format by Thai and international creative thinkers to share knowledge and inspire new ideas to the audiences.

Events and Programs ranging from musical performances, movie screenings, and performing art, as well as parties and open houses in an online format.







Creative Market Platforms and Promotions in both online and offline modes that encourage sales opportunities and market trials that lead to local and international business opportunities, as well as promote sales of the shops within the district.

More information on the Bangkok Design Week 2023 and the event program can be found at https://www.bangkokdesignweek.com/en/bkkdw2023, and follow these social media networks for regular updates: Facebook and Instagram: bangkokdesignweek; Twitter: @BKKDesignWeek, and Line: @bangkokdesignweek. (TAT)





































