Embassies assure safety for Chinese in Thailand

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has reassured Chinese nationals in Thailand of their safety amid social media reports of security risks to Chinese tourists.

According to Chinese media, the embassy affirmed that Thailand continues to remain China’s “friendly neighbor” and will spare no effort to protect the safety and legitimate rights of Chinese citizens visiting Thailand.







The remarks follow recent media reports and social media posts that raised security concerns, citing cases of missing persons, telecom fraud and smuggling in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand.

The Thai Embassy in Beijing meanwhile emphasized that the safety of Chinese tourists is a top priority for Thailand, and that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure their security during their stay in the kingdom.







Thailand and other Southeast Asian destinations continue to be popular among Chinese travelers, especially during the summer holiday season. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that around 400,000 Chinese tourists will have visited Thailand in the first quarter of 2023. (NNT)



























