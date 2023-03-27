Foreign visitors to Thailand urged to download ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ mobile application

The Royal Thai Police has developed a mobile application called ‘Tourist Police i lert u’ for foreign visitors to Thailand to be able to seek help from the police in cases of emergency.

The application is operated with the Global positioning System (GPS), and can be downloaded free of charge from both iOS and android systems, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.







Once downloaded, tourists may click “Request” to seek help, and send information and photos at the scene of accident to the War Room (1155 tourist police Hotline), which has officers on stand-by around the clock.







The information will, then, be forwarded to local police nearby to provide immediate help. In the meantime, the police will call back to the registered phone number to provide initial help and advice.

Languages available for communication with the tourist police are: English, Chinese, Russian, Korean, French, German, ASEAN and Arabic. (TNA)



























