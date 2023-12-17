Embark on a Magical Journey to Red Lotus Lake, Udon Thani

Have you ever dreamed of floating through a sea of blossoming lotuses? Now’s your chance! Red Lotus Lake (Talay Bua Daeng) in Udon Thani is an enchanting spectacle you won’t want to miss. Here’s why:

A Natural Wonder: This northeastern gem transforms into a breathtaking canvas of pink tropical water lilies, stretching over 7 km long and 3 km wide. It’s not just a lake; it’s a living, blooming paradise!







Peak Bloom: Plan your visit between late November and February, ideally before midday. That’s when the lilies are most radiant and the lake is a sea of pink tranquility.

The Best Views: Rent a boat and glide amidst the blooms for an up-close experience. Choose your perfect tour, lasting 60 to 90 minutes, and immerse yourself in this aquatic floral wonderland.

Lotuses or Water Lilies? Though called “Red Lotus Lake,” you’re actually admiring pink tropical water lilies. Fun fact: unlike lotuses that float, these beauties rise about 15 cm above the water!







Getting There: Udon Thani is your gateway to this natural marvel. Reach it by train, bus, or plane from Bangkok, and then a short 40 km journey southeast will lead you to the lake. Local hotels can also assist with travel arrangements.

Ready to witness this once-a-year phenomenon?

Share this with your travel buddy and start planning your trip to Thailand’s Red Lotus Lake! (PRD)



























