Honda becomes first Japanese automaker to produce electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand

Honda has reportedly become the first Japanese automaker to produce electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand with the roll-out of its e:N1 model from its factory in Prachinburi’s Rojana Industrial Park. This development was confirmed by Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co Ltd.

The production of the e:N1, an electric SUV, reflects Honda’s confidence in Thailand’s automotive industry and is expected to contribute to the sector’s growth through the use of local parts and employment. The market launch details for the Honda e:N1 are set to be announced in the first quarter of next year.







With a focus on diversifying options for Thai car buyers, Honda is offering the e:N1 alongside traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and the e:HEV hybrid system. The company is also working to reach its 2030 goal of producing a minimum of 2 million battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) globally.

The e:N1 has been compared to Honda’s HR-V, a premium sport SUV, but without an engine. The new electric car is expected to be priced above 1.5 million baht prior to any government subsidies. (NNT)



























