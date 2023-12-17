Chiang Mai celebrates winter season with two grand flower festivals

By Pattaya Mail
The festivals are part of an initiative to revitalize tourism and the local economy post-COVID-19.

Chiang Mai Province is celebrating the winter season with two grand flower festivals, presenting a paradise for flower lovers and tourists. These festivals are part of an initiative to revitalize tourism and the local economy post-COVID-19.

The first event, “The Charm of Chiang Mai – City of Beautiful Flowers,” is scheduled from December 15, 2023, to January 1, 2024, at Chaloem Phrakiat King’s 82nd Birthday Anniversary Park. This third-year event features six zones, each offering a unique floral experience. Visitors can enjoy a relaxing walk through a tropical rainforest area with ornamental orchids, a winter flower garden filled with tulips, hydrangeas, and lilies, and a section dedicated to tropical flowers like hollyhocks and geraniums.



The festival also includes a special photography spot with colorful light decorations, a field of blooming blue salvia flowers with an elegant bridge, and a musical fountain set amidst fields of verbena flowers. Highlights are the grand musical fountain shows and the “The Land of Festination, Light of Glory” light show, alongside a rare orchid exhibition.



The “Flora Festival” at Royal Park Rajapruek, running from December 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, also showcases a diverse array of winter flowers, featuring geraniums, forget-me-nots, begonias, and many more, creating a vibrant panorama. The festival’s attractions include the Orchid House, the Winter Flower Plants exhibit, the serene Ruean Rom Mai, and an extensive rose exhibit focusing on environmental consciousness. (NNT)











