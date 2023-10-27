EGAT unveils one-stop service for electric vehicle charging stations at ‘Bangkok EV Expo 2023’

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has introduced a one-stop service package for those interested in investing in electric vehicle charging stations during the Bangkok EV Expo 2023, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The package is categorized into three levels: S, M, and L, allowing investors to choose the best fit for their location and business model.







This includes varying sizes of charging machines, service area times, and expert consultations on various aspects such as investment models, return on investment, and suitable locations. The package also comes with management software.

EGAT is committed to enhancing the country’s electrical energy security by transitioning to clean energy, promoting efficient electricity use, and caring for communities and the environment.







EGAT aims to reach Carbon Neutrality by the year 2050. Its Triple S strategy includes transforming energy sources to increase renewable energy production and develop alternative technologies. Additionally, the organization plans on co-creating sinks to add more sources for carbon absorption. Lastly, it will implement support measures to promote projects that not only offset but also avoid carbon dioxide emissions.







This is in line with EGAT’s comprehensive approach to the EV Ecosystem, which includes establishing charging stations with a management system, and an EV customer service team. EGAT said that it has expertise in managing over 150 stations, aiming to strengthen the charging station infrastructure to support Thailand’s transition to electric vehicles. (NNT)













