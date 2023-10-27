PRD promotes short videos as new communication form

The Public Relations Department (PRD) is organizing a workshop to get its communication plans across. Being the official channel for the government, the PRD highlights short video clips as a platform to facilitate the accessibility of news and information sharing.

The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mrs. Puangpet Chunlaiad, said that in this digitally disruptive era, online short videos have become more popular for all viewers, as they are easy to access.







TikTok can be used as a potential channel for communications and information sharing, due to its accessibility.

As an official channel that communicates policies, guidelines, and information from the government to the public, the department shall improve its media production capability as well as expand its accessibility to more groups of people. The media should be fun, easy to understand, and engaging.







Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department, Mrs. Tassanee Pholchaniko revealed that the event today had gathered over 260 officials nationwide, including PRD Deputy Director-General Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem, to develop media production and media planning skills, through workshops led by TikTok experts. Content creation involves many crucial aspects such as the Personal Data Protection Act, soft power, and government policies.

The Public Relations Department currently owns more than 86 TikTok channels, with over 7 million views, including our TikTok Channel : @nbtworld.














