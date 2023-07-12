EC sends PM-hopeful ‘Pita’ shareholding case to Constitutional Court

Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday sent a petition to the Constitutional Court to rule whether PM-hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of election winners Move Forward Party should be disqualified as parliamentarian over alleged media shareholding which violates the election law.

The EC said its fact-finding committee resolved that there is enough evidence to prove that Mr Pita holds shares in iTV, a media company when he applied to contest in the general election. The EC, therefore, decided to file the petition to the Court for consideration.







The Court was scheduled to have weekly meeting this afternoon and it was unclear whether the EC could submit the petition in time for the consideration.

Under the petition, EC is seeking the Court to disqualify Mr Pita as MP under the Constitution’s Sections 98 (3) and 101 (6) for holding 42,000 shares in media company, iTV.







The EC also asked the Court to order Pita to stop performing his duty as an MP immediately, until there is a decision by the Court whether to accept the case for consideration. The EC decision comes as one day before the joint sitting of the House and Senate to select a new prime minister. (TNA)

















