Bangkok police to find cause of Lat Krabang overpass collapse

Bangkok police chief ordered the investigators to find the cause that led to the collapse of the under construction Lat Krabang overpass bridge in Bangkok on Monday evening.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Thiti Saengsawang, he has ordered to set up an investigation team to collect witnesses and documents related to the construction of the overpass bridge. The engineers who supervised the construction will be questioned whether the construction processes were carried out correctly.







He said the video clips from the CCTV at a convenience store in a patrol station could clearly capture the moment when the overpass bridge collapsed. The clips would be forwarded to the experts to find the cause of the accident.

The overpass bridge has collapsed on Monday evening, killed at least two people. Eight people were injured from the incident.



The segment that collapsed is part of Onnuch-Lat Krabang elevated road project scheduled to finish next year. (TNA)

Forensic police and rescue workers inspect the scene after a construction girder on an elevated tollway collapsed, killing at least one person, in Lat Krabang district in Bangkok on July 10, 2023.























