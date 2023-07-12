Police prepare security plan for new PM vote

The Royal Thai Police prepared plan to provide the security and to response the rallies on Thursday when the joint session of the House and Senate meet to vote on new Prime Minister.

The joint sitting was scheduled to start at 9.30am and voting was expecting to begin at 5.00pm after a debate by members of the two Houses. Mr Pita is expected to present a vision statement to the joint meeting.







The demonstrators were expected at the Parliament to give moral support to the Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat who is expected to be nominated as the 30th Prime Minister.

The police used the Public Assembles Att to issue an order to ban the gathering of people within a radius of 50 meters from the Parliament effective at 6am this morning and lasts until midnight on July 15th.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has opened its administrative centre at Kiak Kai, which is close to parliament, to accommodate the Move Forward party supporters. It has also arranged for mobile toilets and tents for the demonstrators, who are expected to turn out in force.

The police have also set aside one traffic lane and pavement within the centre, on the side of a children’s playground for public assembly. (TNA)

















