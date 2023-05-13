Thailand and Chile commit to promote relations and cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels

At Government House, H.E. Mr. Alex Geiger Soffia, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his completion of tenure. Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister commended the Ambassador’s active role in promoting Thailand-Chile relations throughout his tenure in the country, and conveyed his regard to President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile, whom he met during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) in Bangkok. Under the leadership of President Font, he believes that relations between the two countries would continue to advance in a sustainable manner. Thailand affirms its commitment to dynamically and constructively promote relations and cooperation with Chile at both bilateral and multilateral levels.







The Chilean Ambassador expressed appreciation toward the Thai Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their constant support and cooperation throughout his tenure in Thailand. With the two countries having just celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2022, the Ambassador affirmed Chile’s intent to continue to promote bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment, technical cooperation, tourism, and people-to-people relations.

Both parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest:

On economic cooperation, both the Prime Minister and the Ambassador were pleased with mutual trade and investment activities. Thailand-Chile FTA will mark the 10th year of its signing this year, and Ministry of Commerce has also a plan to take a group of Thai businessmen to visit Latin American countries, including Chile. Additionally, Thailand will host the 4th meeting of Thailand-Chile Free Trade Commission on May 15.

With regard to technical cooperation, the Chilean Ambassador was pleased to take part in promoting quinoa planting in Thailand and in other ASEAN countries. Thailand also places importance on the promotion of South-South Cooperation, and would like to strengthen technical cooperation with Chile at both bilateral and trilateral levels.

The Prime Minister called for Chile’s support on Thailand’s bid to host the Specialized Expo under the name of the “Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand” which will highlight the balance of health and wealth. The Chilean Ambassador affirmed Chile’s commitment to support Thailand’s bid for the hosting of “Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand”.









On tourism cooperation, the Prime Minister was pleased to share knowledge and good practices in tourism, which Thailand has expertise, with Chile which would help reinforce people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister wished the Ambassador and his family a safe trip back to Chile. The Ambassador thanked the Thai Government for its support, and affirmed commitment of the incoming Chilean Ambassador in continuing to promote relations and cooperation dynamism between the two countries. (PRD)















