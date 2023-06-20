EC endorses all MPs elect

The Election Commission (EC) has endorsed 500 winning election candidates in both party-list and constituency systems after the May 14 election. The MPs can receive official documents at the EC office from Tuesday until June 24.

The Move Forward Party-led alliance has gathered 313 seats from eight parties to form a coalition government. Thai parliament comprises 500 elected MPs and 250 unelected senators.

As the MFP’s sole prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat must gain 376 votes of endorsement or more than half of the 750 members of the lower and upper house to become a new prime minister. (TNA)















