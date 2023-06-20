Supporting ‘Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand’ online

PRESS RELEASE: Thailand’s bid to host the Specialised Expo under the name of ‘Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand’ with the theme of ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, where health and wealth are in balance, all lives can thrive and prosper, and the environment and nature are restored. Everyone, big or small, can play a role and make a difference.

Let’s unite in showing support for Thailand and Phuket to win and become the host of this global mega event.

Click here to show support: https://support.expo2028thailand.com/en (TAT)















