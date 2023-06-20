Young political activist ‘Nong Yok’ adamant to attend classes in casual outfits

15-year-old political activist ‘Nong Yok’ went to school on the fourth day although the school had earlier declared that she was no longer a student there due to incomplete enrollment process.

She walked into Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn School on Monday after she had been seen climbing over the school fence to enter the premises last week.







She said she paid the tuition fee, so her enrollment was complete. The school issued a statement that she had not registered with her parents or a guardian within the deadline.

In defiance to the school regulations on wearing a school uniform, she said her dyed hair and her casual clothing are the fundamental right and did not affect her study. Policewomen were deployed to maintain order at school as requested.







Representatives from Move Forward Party, led by Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn MP elect arrived at the school for negotiation to find a way out for the conflict and but no conclusion has been reached. Yok was released on bail from a juvenile center last month on a royal defamation charge. (TNA)















