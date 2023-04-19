EC clarifies overseas travel ahead of upcoming election

The Election Commission (EC) has clarified the reason for its members traveling abroad during the Songkran holidays, explaining that they were performing inspections ahead of this year’s general election.

Following allegations that the EC was spending taxpayer money on overseas trips, EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong explained that the inspections were necessary to oversee advance voting preparations in the run up to the May 14 election.







Chairman Ittiporn explained EC members recently returned from inspection visits to Morocco, Kenya and South Africa, noting that the budget for these inspections had already been approved by the House of Representatives, which also assessed the EC’s policies and strategies.

The chairman added that the embassies in these nations are among seven across Africa that will assist Thai citizens who are eligible to vote in the election. He stressed that the EC is coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to oversee ballot transportation and assured that ballots collected abroad would be transferred to Thailand by May 9. (NNT)















