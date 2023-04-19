Thai government urges public assistance in tackling air pollution issue

The government has emphasized the importance of addressing air pollution in the long run through measures such as reforestation and environmental protection.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and other agencies have been working to expand forest areas, based on the Swedish model. He noted that Sweden was able to increase its forest cover from 25% to 75%. This eventually allowed lumber to become one of Sweden’s top exports, making the country the world’s third largest lumber exporter.







In addition, the prime minister urged the public to participate in community forest planting and land allocation for trees.

Gen Prayut also stressed the need to address traffic and industrial pollution emissions, and warned the public against outdoor burning, which could lead to legal repercussions.

He added that the government has taken measures to mitigate the effects of global warming, such as preparing for El Nino.







If the effect of El Nino intensifies, it could cause temperatures to rise by at least 0.8 degrees Celsius, with “Super El Nino” causing temperatures to rise 2-3 degrees above average in some areas.

The government has so far made preparations for these potential risks and issued orders to responsible agencies to address them. (NNT)















