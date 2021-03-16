DSI finds aliens with Thai identities and illicit business

The Department of Special Investigation has investigated a case in which 255 aliens allegedly had fake Thai identities in Wiang Kaen district of Chiang Rai and some of them ran illicit business.



DSI director-general Korawat Panprapakorn ordered his officials to seek relevant information from the Department of Provincial Administration for the investigation.







One of the suspects was identified as Thai man Apao Saesoen. Evidence showed that after receiving Thai citizenship, the man opened a company to do the business that is actually reserved for Thais. DSI believed the illegal violation might affect national security.







DSI officials had the evidence to prove that Mr Apao was in fact a Chinese national named Wen Haomiao. The department sought a warrant for his arrest and was hunting for him.

The investigation already caused the Wiang Kaen district office to revoke Thai ID cards earlier issued for 50 aliens, seven of whom did illicit business. (TNA)













