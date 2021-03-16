Bangkok closes six markets for disinfection

Bangkok’s Bang Khae district office deployed workers to clean six markets, which have been closed for three days to prevent Covid-19 transmission.



After a new cluster of Covid-19 cases emerged from the markets in Bang Khae, the district chief, Rujira Arin ordered the Big Cleaning activities at all six markets including Wonder Market, Sirisetthanont Market, Bang Khae shopping centre market, Kitti Market, Phasom Market, Talat Mai Bang Khae Market as well as stalls along the pavement.







Initially, six markets will remain closed until March 18. If the results of the active case testing showed a rise in infections, the district may consider extending market closure. (TNA)













