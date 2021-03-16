Thailand to import five million doses before locally-produced vaccines ready in June

Additional 800,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine will arrive on March 20, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.



After the vaccine shipment, the new lot will be verified and the inoculation will start right away.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) was assigned to order another five million doses of vaccines to meet the need in April and May before the locally –produced AstraZeneca will be ready for use in June.







Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Secretary-General Paisarn Dankum said the registration process of Johnson&Johnson vaccine is likely to be finished at the end of this month.

He added that the registration of Bharat Biotech covid-19 vaccine has not progressed, requiring more documents to be submitted. (TNA)













