DSI arrests member of commercial surrogacy gang in Nong Khai

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) launched a crackdown on illegal surrogacy involved in arranging Thai women for surrogacy, prior to sending babies abroad.

DSI assistant spokesperson Mr. Atsadawut Sripita and head of the DSI’s department of foreign affairs and transnational crime Pol.Capt.Tinnawut Silapat disclosed the raids at Bangkok’s hospitals and the arrest of a member of commercial surrogacy gang in Nong Khai province.







On Aug 23, DSI investigators, along with experts from the Central Institute of Forensic Science and the Ministry of Public Health, conducted searches at three hospitals in Bangkok. The searches found evidence on providing prenatal examinations and surrogacy services illegally.

The raids led to the arrest of Mr. Sunet, a suspect wanted on charges of being involved in an international criminal organization and conspiring to facilitate surrogacy for financial gain.







Illegal surrogacy has led to various societal problems related to human trafficking. Children born through surrogacy in such circumstances may be subjected to organ trafficking, prostitution, or sex trafficking.

In cases where children are born with physical disabilities, they may be abandoned, leading to grave violations of human dignity and human rights.

Pol.Capt. Tinnawut said that between 2020 and 2022, approximately 100 children were born as a result of the illegal surrogacy operation. These children were sent to more than 10 countries, with only seven remaining in Thailand. Each Thai surrogate mother, during pregnancy, was given pproximately 10,000 baht per month. Upon giving birth, they received an additional 500,000 baht.

The investigation is ongoing to arrest more suspects who are still at large. (TNA)













