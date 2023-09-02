Royal Pardon Granted to Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been granted a royal pardon, reducing his remaining prison sentence to one year. The pardon comes after Thaksin submitted an official petition to the Royal Court.

Thaksin was serving a total of 8 years in prison across three cases. The first case, involving misconduct in public office, led to a 3-year sentence. The second case, also related to misconduct in public office as well as violations of state organization employment laws, resulted in a 2-year sentence. The third case, which centered around conflict of interest in public service, carried a 5-year sentence. He had already served 10 days, leaving him with 7 years, 11 months, and 20 days remaining in his term, which he was carrying out in a special Bangkok prison.







In his petition, Thaksin expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for his actions. He also cited health concerns and advanced age as additional reasons for requesting the pardon. The former Prime Minister has been recognized for his contributions to the nation and for his loyalty and respect towards the monarchy.

The pardon allows Thaksin the opportunity to utilize his expertise and experience for the benefit of the nation, society, and its people moving forward. (NNT)













