Cabinet list to be submitted for royal endorsement

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin plans to submit the list of cabinet ministers for royal endorsement on Friday. He said he is ready for the submission if the Cabinet’s Secretariat completes checks on their qualifications and the Council of State finishes the review and gives opinion on ethics related to the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as the PM’s Office minister.

Pichit is a lawyer close to ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra and his family. In 2008, the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months in jail for contempt of court after he tried to bribe court officials.







The Prime Minister emphasized that the focus is not solely on Pichit Chuenban but also on other ministers. The prime minister said that he would make efforts to expedite the process and expects to present the cabinet list to His Majesty the King today.

He left the Pheu Thai party headquarters at 9 a.m. to meet with fishery operators in Samut Songkhram province to discuss the impact of the tough rules on the IUU (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated) fishing and the strategies to address their problem. (TNA)













