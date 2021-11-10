Driver drowns after plunging into river, SUV salvaged 4 days later

Rescue workers hauled a sports utility vehicle up from the Chao Phraya River after it plunged into the water and its driver drowned four days ago in Nakhon Sawan.

The SUV was pulled up with a big rope by a backhoe from a section of the six-meter-deep riverbed about 200 meters from a bank.







It belonged to Theerapat, a 27-year-old native of Suphan Buri province, from a family that is a big supplier of farming tools in Suphan Buri.

It was reported that Theerapat drove his vehicle as guided by a navigation system into the river through a dark opening from a road near the Chao Phraya River in Muang district on the night of Nov 5. His body was found on Nov 8 about 15 kilometers from the drowning scene.

Provincial authorities were investigating the case to determine if any governmental organization should be held responsible for the tragedy. (TNA)





































