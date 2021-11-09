‘APEC Ministers’ Meeting’ focuses on Covid-hit economic restoration

Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai has attended the APEC Ministers’ Meeting to review the bloc’s progress in the past year and present his policy views for the next.

MFA Deputy Permanent Secretary Chutintorn Gongsakdi said Mr. Don and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit were in attendance at the APEC Ministers’ Meeting for 2021, which is being held online on November 8- 9. He said those at the meeting presented their visions for the rapid restoration of Covid-hit economies in the APEC bloc. Among the proposals made under these visions were the promotion of safe cross-border travels, maintaining supply chain flexibility to prevent interruptions in goods transport, using digital technology to increase competitiveness, and promoting SMEs’ access to funding.







Mr. Chutintorn said the policy proposals for APEC’s works in 2022 will be presented at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) on November 12.

The deputy permanent secretary added that New Zealand will be passing the torch to Thailand as host of APEC, during the online meeting on November 12. For the one-year period that follows, Thailand will host approximately 100 meetings that will focus on sustainable and inclusive growth, promote balance between the economy and the environment, and facilitate trade and investment. (NNT)



























