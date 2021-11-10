Thailand approves purchase of Molnupiravir drug for COVID-19 treatment

The Cabinet has approved the allocation of a 500 million baht budget for the purchase of Molnupiravir drug for COVID-19 treatment.

The Cabinet has approved the additional 1.335 billion baht budget proposed for COVID-19 response, which includes a 500 million baht budget for the procurement of Molnupiravir antiviral. The procurement will be handled by the Department of Medical Services. Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the approved budget will be allocated from the annual budget for the 2022 fiscal year, and the government’s central budget.







The Office of Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Public Health will be receiving 528.4 million baht, while the Department of Disease Control will be receiving 58.165 million baht. The remaining 248.38 million baht will be allocated to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of the disbursement period beyond the end of fiscal year deadline, and for unused amounts from last year’s budget for Cabinet-approved projects.







The 1.335 billion baht budget will fund the continued pandemic response operations from October to December this year, with the objectives of raising public confidence, increasing immunity among the population and reducing fatalities, stimulating economic recoveries, and allowing the general public to resume socio-cultural activities.

These operations aim to protect Thailand’s population from the disease, particularly healthcare professionals, frontline workers, elders, people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women. (NNT)





























