The atmosphere during the 2023 general election, conducted through constituency-based and party-list systems, in the districts of Mueang and Nong Chik in Pattani province, Thailand Deep South, was filled with enthusiasm. A significant number of Thai citizens, including Buddhists and Muslims, traveled from various locations to queue up early in the morning to exercise their voting rights. This took place amidst heightened security measures at the polling stations. (NNT)