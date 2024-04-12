Distribution of digital wallet funds scheduled to start in fourth quarter

The Ministry of Commerce has affirmed that the Digital Wallet stipend project, a key campaign promise of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, will significantly benefit the public and stimulate the country’s economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Phumtham Wechayachai, disclosed that despite some delays, the distribution of funds is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2024 through the “Thang Rath” mobile application, which was developed by the government.







To facilitate this initiative, the government and the Ministry of Commerce will enable retail stores and “Blue Flag” stores to register for the program in the third quarter of 2024. It is anticipated that 8-9 million vendors will participate, allowing the public to spend the digital money throughout all districts.

Phumtham highlighted that the digital wallet initiative is a well-researched measure designed to support people in various professions and is expected to stimulate the economy by creating jobs and meeting nationwide demands for goods.







While some politicians and academics have criticized the program as politically motivated, Phumtham clarified that it is common for political parties to implement policies that assist the public and benefit the country. He emphasized that this policy has undergone thorough studies and is projected to deliver tangible results by the end of 2024. (NNT)































