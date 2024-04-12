Thailand- Vietnam see double in tourist exchanges, aim to add more city direct flights

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed on “X” that Thailand and Vietnam hold a crucial strategic partnership, particularly in the economic sector. He highlighted their readiness to upgrade their relationship to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” soon. Additionally, they plan to collaboratively advance the ACMECS for inclusive and sustainable development in the Mekong sub-region.







The Thai Prime Minister warmly welcomed the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son. He mentioned that both nations agree on the potential to enhance economic cooperation, emphasizing logistics and infrastructure connections. Thailand has specifically requested Vietnam’s assistance in facilitating the transit of fruit and agricultural products through Vietnam to China.







Regarding tourism, the Thai Prime Minister sought Vietnam’s support to advance the “6 Countries, 1 Destination” concept. He noted that tourist exchanges between the two countries have doubled in the past year, with the number of Thai tourists visiting Vietnam increasing by 200%. Thailand has also become a favorite destination for Vietnamese tourists. Consequently, Prime Minister Srettha proposed a collaboration to increase direct flights from Vietnam to Udon Thani to further boost tourism between the two nations. (NNT)



































