Pattaya launches health initiative to combat hepatitis and liver cancer

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya community launched a significant health initiative to combat the growing threat of chronic hepatitis B and C viruses. Led by certified nurse Na-anya Jantrakat, a team of disease prevention and control officials from the Department of Public Health and Environment conducted screenings in the New Naklua Market area on April 10.







Thailand, facing a high prevalence of hepatitis B infections and an alarming rise in liver-related fatalities, has set a goal to eliminate hepatitis B by 2030. To address this, the Department of Disease Control collaborates with stakeholders, emphasizing multi-sectoral involvement.

Aligned with directives from the Hepatitis Coordination Center and relevant health authorities, Pattaya initiated a comprehensive screening program to target at-risk populations to detect and promptly administer treatment to reduce the incidence of chronic hepatitis B and C viruses, liver cirrhosis, and liver cancer, posing significant public health risks locally and globally.







Under this initiative, residents at risk can access free screening services conveniently conducted in their communities. The tests, administered through fingertip blood samples, provide rapid results within a five-hour window. Individuals negative for hepatitis B but lacking immunity will be recommended for vaccination, further enhancing disease prevention efforts.































