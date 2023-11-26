Fountain of Life: A beacon of hope for women in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Hall was the venue for a cultural heritage and empowerment event for women on November 24, 2023. The event was organized by the Fountain of Life for Women Center under the Good Shepard Sisters Thailand, a non-governmental organization that works to support women in vulnerable situations and provide them with opportunities for personal development.







The event was inaugurated by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who praised the initiative for its efforts to revitalize cultural practices, disseminate news updates, and strengthen measures against violence. He also expressed his appreciation for the collaboration between the Fountain of Life for Women Center and the Pattaya City Administration.

The event was attended by Ms. Thitiphan Petchtrakul, Deputy Mayor and Sister Piyachat Boonmul, Director of the Fountain of Life for Women Center, as well as center staff and children. The event featured various activities, such as cultural performances, exhibitions, workshops, and consultations that aimed to empower women by enhancing their skills, knowledge, and self-esteem.







The Fountain of Life for Women Center provides training sessions on various aspects of life, such as health, legal, and social issues, as well as vocational skills, such as sewing, cooking, and handicrafts. The centre also offers language instructions in English, German, French, and Thai, to help women communicate better and access more opportunities. Moreover, the center provides consultation services and conducts training sessions on rights to help women understand their options and alternatives for a better life.







The project’s core objective is to build a resilient and sustainable community by addressing the needs of women in vulnerable situations and those seeking employment in developing areas. Through collaborative efforts and a deep understanding of community needs, the initiative seeks to establish a strong foundation for long-term community development.

The event was a success, as it attracted a large number of participants and received positive feedback from the community. The event also demonstrated the commitment and dedication of the Fountain of Life for Women Center and the Pattaya City Administration to support women and foster cultural heritage and empowerment.





























