Digital wallet stipend registration starts Thursday for smartphone users

Online registration for the government’s digital wallet stipend program will commence this Thursday. The Ministry of Finance is confident the registration process will be smooth.

Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat said the planned registration will require those eligible for the campaign to sign up via a smartphone app called “Tang Rath.” The government will be providing information on ways and channels people without smartphones can register, as well as the registration of shops and businesses taking part in this campaign.







The Cabinet did not discuss the digital wallet program during its weekly meeting today, as the topic is set to be tabled again once the government receives the final number of participants.

The House of Representatives will tomorrow deliberate on the proposed allocation of the central budget to fund digital stipends, particularly in the aspect of the fund’s legitimacy.

On this matter, Mr. Julapun assured that the proposed allocation complies with the protocol, as vetted by eight agencies and legal experts.





































