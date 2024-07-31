Malaysia to invest 100 million ringgit in border security

Malaysia is set to invest 100 million ringgit (approximately 770 million baht) in enhancing border security and upgrading facilities in the states of Kedah, Perlis, and Kelantan, all of which border Thailand. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced this investment as both nations agree to strengthen border security and expand trade activities.

The announcement precedes a planned summit between Prime Minister Anwar and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, scheduled to take place in Thailand’s Sungai Kolok district and Rantu Panjang in Kelantan, Malaysia.







The discussions at the summit are expected to focus on security issues and the promotion of cross-border trade, a crucial economic link between southern Thailand and northern Malaysia. Both governments are also intensifying efforts to curb illegal activities such as smuggling and unauthorized employment across the border.

Recent operations have led to the arrest of 62 Thais working illegally in Malaysia and the apprehension of two Thais involved in smuggling fuel. These incidents highlight the ongoing challenges at the border, which the two governments are addressing through their collaborative efforts.





































